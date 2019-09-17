New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday constituted a special team to trace the location and whereabouts of former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to join the investigation at the earliest.

The former Kolkata police commissioner, who is untraceable since Friday, was on Monday summoned by the probe agency to appear before it for questioning.

Submitting a letter to the Chief Secretary and Home Secretary, the CBI had summoned Kumar in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam case.

Kumar, who was supposed to appear before the CBI on Saturday, also didn’t turn up despite being summoned after the Calcutta High Court withdrew protection from arrest granted to him in the case.

Kumar, who is accused of tampering with evidence in the Saradha chit fund scam, was needed by the CBI for interrogation. He was part of a special investigation team (SIT) formed by the state government to probe the scam before the Supreme Court transferred it to the CBI.