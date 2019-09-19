New Delhi: In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is carrying out searches at five places in Kolkata to trace former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar who is untraceable for a week now. Reports suggest that he will likely be arrested today.

“We are conducting searches at all possible places where Rajeev Kumar can be found. We haven’t got his location yet. IPS officers mess is one such location where searches are being carried out,” a top CBI officer was quoted as saying by India Today TV.

According to reports, over 14 CBI officials from its headquarters are in Kolkata to help the CBI team there to locate Kumar.

Earlier in the day, the probe agency had sent a letter to West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) Virendra Kumar, seeking Kumar’s active phone contact number to locate him. The contact number was sought as a part of the investigation by the CBI in the Saradha chit fund scam case.

Kumar is untraceable since Friday after the Calcutta High Court withdrew his protection from arrest granted in the case. The CBI has requested the state DGP and the chief secretary to ask him to appear before the probe agency.

Earlier the CBI had constituted a special team to find out the whereabouts of Kumar. So far Kumar has skipped 3 summons by the CBI to appear before it. He had earlier sent a communication to DGP saying he is looking for legal measures after the Calcutta High Court order and as he is out on leave, he cannot appear before CBI for next few days.

According to the CBI, Rajeev Kumar is accused of tampering of evidence and protecting certain politicians from an investigation in the Saradha and Rose Valley Chit fund scams.