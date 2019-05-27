New Delhi: Despite being summoned by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam, former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar skipped the meeting with agency officials on Monday.

Officials said that he had to turn up at the meeting at 10 AM in the morning but he sent a letter via Criminal Investigation Department (CID), seeking some more time to appear before CBI officials.

As per a report of a leading portal, CID DSP Madhusudan Ghosh and Inspector Abhijit Mukhopadhyay visited the CBI office at around 11.30 am and submitted the letter wherein it was mentioned that Kumar is on official leave to Varanasi for three days will not be able to attend the summon.

Following this, CBI officials in Kolkata informed their counterparts at the headquarters in New Delhi.

Earlier on Sunday, the CBI had summoned the IPS officer to the agency’s Salt Lake office after a team failed to meet him at his residence in connection with the Saradha probe. Kumar has been reinstated as the additional director general of the CID on Sunday night by the West Bengal government after the model code of conduct ceased to exist.

A lookout notice was also issued against him on Saturday in a bid to prevent him from leaving India.

Earlier this year, the CBI had arrived at Kumar’s house to interrogate him regarding the scam. This led to a day-long ‘dharna’ by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Saradha Group had led several Ponzi schemes defrauding lakhs of people and mopping close to Rs 1200 crore through chit funds. Rajeev Kumar has been accused of destroying or tampering with evidence of the Ponzi scam and alleged political scandal which led to a shut down of the company in April 2013.