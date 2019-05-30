Kolkata: Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar on Thursday moved a petition in Calcutta High Court seeking CBI notices directing him to appear before the agency be quashed. Hearing on his petition scheduled to be held later in the day.

On Monday, despite being summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam, Kumar had skipped the meeting with agency officials.

Officials said that he had to appear for the meeting at 10 AM but he sent a letter via Criminal Investigation Department (CID), seeking some more time to appear before CBI officials.

As per a report on a leading portal, CID officials visited the CBI office at around 11.30 AM and submitted the letter wherein it was mentioned that Kumar was on official leave to Varanasi and so will not be able to attend to the summon.

Meanwhile, Kumar has been reinstated as the additional director general of the CID by the West Bengal government after the model code of conduct ceased to exist.

The CBI had also issued a lookout notice against Kumar to prevent him from leaving the country. The agency wants his custodial interrogation in connection with the chit fund scam as he was heading the police’s special investigation team to probe the case before the CBI took over.

The ponzi scheme scam was worth over Rs 2,500 crore by the Saradha group of companies which had allegedly duped lakhs of customers promising higher rates of returns on their investment, the CBI said.