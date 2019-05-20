New Delhi: Former Kolkata Police Commissioner approached the Supreme Court seeking an extension of the seven-day protection against his arrest adhering to the Saradha chit fund scam on Monday. Kumar has requested the apex court for an extension citing the reason of lawyer strike in Kolkata.

Last week, the Supreme Court had vacated the interim protection from arrest but granted him seven days to approach a more competent court. The top court had asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to not consider the direction as a means to pursue interrogation and “act in accordance with the law”.

The CBI had told the Supreme Court, in its plea, that it wanted a custodial interrogation of Rajeev Kumar who headed the West Bengal Police Special Investigation Team (SIT), stating that there was preliminary evidence regarding his tampering of evidence relating to the Saradha chit-fund case.

The probe agency had also pleaded the apex for a withdrawal of the February 5 stay order. It stated that custodial interrogation was necessary in order to unravel possible connections of the directors of Saradha Group with Trinamool Congress politicians in the state.

On February 3, the CBI had arrived at the door of Kumar’s house in order to question him regarding the chit fund scandal. This led to a day-long ‘dharna’ by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Saradha Group had led several Ponzi schemes defrauding lakhs of people and mopping close to Rs 1200 crore through chit funds. Rajeev Kumar has been accused of destroying or tampering with evidence of the Ponzi scam and alleged political scandal which led to a shut down of the company in April 2013.