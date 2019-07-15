New Delhi: Calcutta High Court on Monday decided July 17 as the hearing date on the plea of former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar seeking protection from arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in relation to the Saradha chit fund scam.

The court will listen to the plea at 12 PM. The court had earlier extended the interim protection of Kumar from the CBI till July 22.

In May, Kumar had sought an extension of protection form the Supreme Court which the bench had denied. Prior to that, the apex court had given him seven-day protection from arrest from the CBI.

Top cop Kumar, who headed the state police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) that probed the Saradha scam, is accused of tampering and destroying evidence in the chit fund scam.

A CBI probe team had approached Kumar’s residence in Salt Lake district, Kolkata, unprecedented, and dragged him out for questioning. The team was then detained for questioning him without permission, they were taken to the police station and later released.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had held a three-day dharna for the same and then also visited the officer’s house.

The ponzi scam worth over Rs 2,500 crore by the Saradha group of companies had allegedly duped over 17 lakh customers promising higher rates of returns on their investment.