Saral Creating An Ecosystem to Empower Women

To empower women and give them a platform for home-based small businesses, Saral was cofounded in 2018 by Kamal Anandani & Amitesh Sahu. Saral supports and promotes family-owned businesses. Home-based female entrepreneurs have seen an upsurge in revenues. Saral is working to create a community where all home business owners can expand their customer base.

Many female home-based business owners in urban areas rose to prominence during the pandemic, providing their communities and COVID-19 patients with delicious and nutritious handmade food items like snacks, condiments and pickles at a time when access to retail stores, online grocery shopping, restaurants and takeaways had to lock their doors for the night. However, several of these enterprises completely stopped operating in Tier II and III regions. The company’s solutions were no longer being used by these business owners, according to feedback the founders had been receiving. Therefore, Kamal and Amitesh began strategizing, sought input on how to improve their company model, and help the women homepreneurs better.

Below are a few testimonials by women supported by Saral from Raipur:

1. Alpa Dholakia

Alpa was a homemaker, who was inclined towards her passion to cook. Her brand Alpa’s Kitchen sells ready-to-eat Snacks such as Saloni, Shakar para, and mixture. Alpa’s signature pricing is Sabudana Chips, other products include Tea Masala and home blend spices. Despite having a thorough understanding of the items, she required assistance to increase her customer base. Saral helped her to understand where her customers were and how she could cater to their tastes and preferences. The platform boosted her to get orders and made her well-renowned in the region. She just underwent open heart surgery, but Saral’s tremendous support allowed her to continue working with a positive attitude.

2. Pratibha Ahuja

Pratibha was really young when she learned to cook from her mother. She would hang around with her mother and watch her prepare delectable aachars in the summer and sarbats for visitors who came to her house. Today she owns Madhuram, a brand that provides fresh and quality sarbats of lime, pineapple, and mango, soon with no preservatives, and garlic, onion, mango, lime, and various other pickles, made in a hygienic environment. She saw an advertisement for Saral in the newspaper and was intrigued, as she was looking for support for her business. The platform motivated her, and the sales have spiked since then, and she recommends it to other women homepreneurs as well.

3. Rachna Gangwani

Rachna was a home entrepreneur who used to make snacks like Khakhra, Mathi, Chakkri, etc. and sell them in her group circle. Despite the high quality of her items, she was unable to reach a wider market because she lacked a grasp of marketing, packaging, and delivery. Through her friends, she got to know about the platform and how it works, and she joined hands with them. She shared her sample products, and later the order she got was as big as 53 packets. For a homepreneur who would hardly sell 3 packets, 53 was a big number for her. She now devotes all of her time to her business and inspires other women.

More women are joining Saral and working to skill up and scale up their business!