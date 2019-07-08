New Delhi: Sentenced to life for murder, the founder of Saravana Bhavan chain of restaurants has appealed in the Supreme Court to delay the beginning of his term on ground of poor health.

P Rajagopal was found guilty and sentenced to ten years in 2004 over the killing of a reported love rival. According to media reports, Rajagopal was obsessed with the daughter of an employee and wanted to marry her.

Upset over being turned down, Rajagopal reportedly ordered the killing of her husband. Rajagopal was supposed to surrender to authorities by July 7 after his life conviction was upheld by the Supreme Court in March.

According to reports, Rajagopal wanted to marry Jeevajothi, daughter of an assistant manager at one of his hotels in Chennai. (Rajagopal that time had two wives) She had rejected the proposal and married another employee of the Saravana Bhavan in 1999- Santhakumar, a former Math teacher.

Reportedly, Rajagopal threatened the couple to call off their marriage several times, to which they paid no heed. But soon they filed a complaint with the police on October 1, 2001, and days after Santhakumar went missing.

He has also been charged with trying to bribe Jeevanjothi with rupees six lakh in order to retract her case.

However, he moved the apex court again today, claiming he was hospitalised and needed time. Now his request will be taken up for consideration on Tuesday.

Rajagopal opened his first restaurant in 1981 when eating out still catching on. His chain of restaurants has outlets across the globe. Reports also said he wanted the woman as his third wife to make the woman his third wife as he had been advised by an astrologer.