Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, Venkateshwar Global and Salwan Public school receive bomb threat; Students evacuated, searches launched

Three schools in Delhi, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodi Estate, Venkateshwar Global School in Rohini and Salwan Public School in Mayur Vihar received bomb threat emails on Friday morning. The premises were evacuated and police, bomb disposal squads and dog squads launched search operations.

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Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, Venkateshwar Global and Salwan Public school receive bomb threat; Students evacuated, searches launched (Image/ IANS for representational purpose only)

Three schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails on Friday morning, prompting police and other emergency teams to carry out searches on their premises. The schools named in the threats are Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodi Estate, Venkateshwar Global School in Rohini and Salwan Public School in Mayur Vihar.

After receiving information about the emails, the authorities were alerted and emergency teams rushed to the schools. The premises were evacuated as a precaution to ensure the safety of students, teachers and other staff members.

According to officials, no suspicious object had been found during the searches so far.

Police, bomb disposal teams search school premises

Teams from the Delhi Fire Service, police, bomb disposal units and dog squads were deployed at the affected schools. They are checking the premises to ensure that there is no threat.

The authorities are also working to identify the person or people behind the emails. An investigation has been launched to trace the source of the threats.

Further details about the emails and the investigation are awaited.

Delhi-NCR Schools Face Repeated Bomb Threats

The latest bomb threat emails received by three Delhi schools are part of a series of similar incidents reported across Delhi-NCR and other parts of India in recent months. These threats have led to school evacuations, police searches and temporary disruption of classes, although several investigations have found no suspicious objects.

On October 12, 2026, at least 12 schools in Noida received bomb threats. Police, bomb disposal teams, dog squads and fire department personnel were sent to the affected schools to carry out security checks.

Earlier, on October 5, several schools in Delhi received threatening emails, including Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodi Estate and Chinmaya Vidyalaya in Vasant Vihar.

Similar incidents were reported in Chandigarh in October. On October 15, 12 schools received bomb threat emails, prompting police to search the premises. The buildings were declared safe after checks, while authorities continued to investigate the threats.

In another major incident in January 2026, around 20 schools in Gurugram and Karnal received bomb threat emails. Students were evacuated, and classes were disrupted while police and bomb squads searched the buildings. Investigators initially suspected that the threats were a hoax, and no suspicious objects were found.

Mumbai Mayor gets threat email naming Diljit Dosanjh’s concert and Amitabh Bachchan

Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Rajesh Tawde received a threatening email on Friday morning reportedly threatened to target her office, Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming concert in Mumbai and Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan. The message also named Dosanjh’s concert, which is scheduled to take place at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai on November 27 as part of his Aura India Tour.