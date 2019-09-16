New Delhi: People around the country are gearing up to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday as he turns 69 tomorrow, on September 17.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is celebrating the entire week as ‘Seva Saptah’ as a mark of the social deeds done by the Prime Minister, PM Modi will be visiting Sardar Sarovar Dam in his home state of Gujarat to witness the milestone of achieving full capacity of 138.68 metres.

Meanwhile, on the eve of his birthday, people in Varanasi lit earthen lamps to convey their greetings to PM Modi.

Varanasi: People light earthen lamps to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of his birthday tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/3Mbjp6bZFv — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 16, 2019

Ahead of his arrival, the entire Sardar Sarovar Dam is illuminated with bright coloured lighting. PM Modi will be arriving at Ahmedabad at 11 PM tonight, where he will be received by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Governor Acharya Devvrat.

Gujarat: Sardar Sarovar Dam illuminated ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the site, tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/0YUYJhWawG — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2019

The Prime Minister will be staying at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar and will seek blessings from his mother Heeraben Modi on his birthday.

Since his election in 2014, Narendra Modi has always celebrated his birthday in a unique manner. On his 64th birthday, he simply met his mother Hareeba, touched her feet and sought blessings.

In 2015, Modi visited a military exhibition in Shauryanjali to mark the golden jubilee of the 1965 Indo-Pak War. In 2017, he inaugurated the Narmada Dam and dedicated it amidst chanting of Vedic hymns.

This year the BJP is conducting ‘Seva Saptah’ campaign will go on from September 14 to September 20 and the party will undertake several social initiatives across the country. The BJP cadres will also be organizing blood donation camps, checkup camps, and distribute food items among orphans and elderly people.