New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 70th death anniversary on Tuesday. PM Modi hailed Sardar Patel as the “iron man” who laid the foundation of a strong and prosperous India. Also Read - If Sardar Patel Meets Modiji, he Will be Angry, Says Anand Sharma During CAB Debate

“I pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the iron man who laid the foundation of a strong, strong and prosperous India, on his death anniversary. The path shown by him will always inspire us to protect the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country,” PM Modi said in a Hindi tweet. Also Read - 'BJP Paying Homage to Sardar Patel Makes Me Happy,' Says Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

सशक्त, सुदृढ़ और समृद्ध भारत की नींव रखने वाले लौह पुरुष सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल को उनकी पुण्यतिथि पर शत-शत नमन। उनके दिखाए मार्ग हमें देश की एकता, अखंडता और संप्रभुता की रक्षा करने के लिए सदा प्रेरित करते रहेंगे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2020

Patel, a freedom fighter who became India’s first home minister and deputy prime minister, is credited with unifying hundreds of princely states with the Union of India following independence through a mix of persuasion, dialogue and even use of force when required.

The prime minister has often expressed his deep admiration and respect for him and has been the brain behind the Statue of Unity project in Gujarat, a tribute to Patel who had passed away in 1950.