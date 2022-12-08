Sardarshahar Bypoll Election Result 2022: Congress’ Anil Kumar Sharma Wins

live

Sardarshahar Bypoll Election Result Updates: Congress’ Anil Sharma has won Sardarshahar bypoll seat. India.com brings to you the latest updates from the Sardarshahar Bypoll seat where the counting of votes is underway. The by-election in Sardarshahar was necessitated following the death of sitting Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma. Congress’s Anil Sharma, the son of late minister Bhanwar Lal Sharma who contested against BJP’s Ashok Kumar Pincha, a former MLA, is set to win Sardarshahar. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to counting, winners list and other details from Sardarshahar.

