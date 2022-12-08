live

Sardarshahar Bypoll Election Result 2022: Congress’ Anil Kumar Sharma Wins

Sardarshahar Bypoll Election Result Updates: Congress' Anil Sharma has won Sardarshahar bypoll seat.

Updated: December 8, 2022 7:35 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

Sardarshahar Bypoll Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Sardarshahar Bypoll Election Result Updates: Congress’ Anil Sharma has won Sardarshahar bypoll seat. India.com brings to you the latest updates from the Sardarshahar Bypoll seat where the counting of votes is underway. The by-election in Sardarshahar was necessitated following the death of sitting Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma. Congress’s Anil Sharma, the son of late minister Bhanwar Lal Sharma who contested against BJP’s Ashok Kumar Pincha, a former MLA, is set to win Sardarshahar. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to counting, winners list and other details from Sardarshahar.

Live Updates

  • 7:31 PM IST

    Updates to this live blog have ended.

  • 7:29 PM IST

    Sardarshahar Bypoll ResultCongress‘s Anil Kumar wins

  • 3:54 PM IST

    LIVE Sardarshahar Bypoll Election Result 2022: Congress’s Anil Kumar Sharma takes clear lead

  • 12:23 PM IST

    Sardashahar Bypoll Election Result 2022: Congress maintains lead

    Anil Kumar Sharma (Congress) – 66,957 votes

    Ashok Kumar (BJP) – 45,431 votes

    Lal Chand Moond (RJD) – 27,076 votes

  • 10:45 AM IST
    Sardashahar Bypoll Election Result 2022: Congress takes lead

    Anil Kumar Sharma (Congress) – 30,152 votes
    Ashok Kumar (BJP) – 19,300 votes
    Lal Chand Moond (RJD) – 19,210 votes
  • 10:23 AM IST

    Sardarshahar Bypoll Election Result 2022 LIVE Congress’ Anil Kumar Sharma Leads

  • 8:04 AM IST

    Sardarshahar Bypoll Election Result 2022 LIVE: The counting for Sardarshahar Bypoll began at 8 AM.

  • 7:38 AM IST

    Sardarshahar Bypoll Election Result 2022 LIVE | The counting of votes for Sardarshahar Bypoll Election will begin shortly.

Published Date: December 8, 2022 7:38 AM IST

Updated Date: December 8, 2022 7:35 PM IST