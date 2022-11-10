Sarkaghat: BJP Hopes To Bank On Daleep Thakur As Congress Fields Old Guard For 2022 Himachal Pradesh Election

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: BJP’s Inder Singh is the current sitting MLA from Sarkaghat Assembly constituency, which falls in Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. Pratibha Singh, Congress chief of Himachal Pradesh unit, is the present Lok Sabha MP from Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. It will be interesting to see if BJP holds onto the Sarkaghat seat or Pratibha factor will put a dent in the saffron party votes. Stage is set for 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election where the voting will be held on November 12. At present, the BJP is in power in the state, and in 2017 the party secured 43 seats in the Himachal Assembly.

Sarkaghat: BJP drops sitting MLA as Congress backs old guard

BJP dropped its present MLA Inder Singh, who had won twice from the Sarkaghat constituency in the last two Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, to field Daleep Thakur from the seat. The BJP will be taking on Congress candidate Pawan Kumar and Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP’s Dhameshwar Ram from Sarkaghat. In 2017, BJP MLA Inder Singh won Sarkaghat Assembly constituency by defeating Congress candidate Pawan Kumar with a thin margin of 9,302 votes.

Sarkaghat Constituency At Glance

A look at the history – Himachal Assembly Elections

Year Candidate Party Total Vote 2017 Inder Singh BJP 30705 2012 Inder Singh BJP 26722

Key Candidates

Daleep Thakur – BJP

Pawan Kumar – Congress

Dhameshwar Ram – AAP