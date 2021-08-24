Shimla: The Jai Ram Thakur-led Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to fill up 4000 posts of different categories of teachers including 820 posts of drawing teachers and 870 posts of physical education teacher posts in the Education Department.Also Read - UPSSSC PET, SSC CGL 2021 Exam Dates Clash: Students Demand to Reschedule Recruitment Exams

According to the government, out of these 4000 posts, 2640 posts of teachers would be filled in Elementary Education Department, and 1360 posts in Higher Education Department would be filled up on a contract basis to ensure quality education to the students nearer to their homes.

On Monday, Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar exhorted young graduates to become job givers instead of job seekers. Addressing the 16th convocation of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University in Palampur near here, the governor said, "Your knowledge should benefit the society and the agricultural community."

He said the youth are the assets of the country and should contribute towards nation-building activities. He said the nation can develop only when the youth are focused, disciplined and growth-oriented and urged them to inculcate good values like discipline, patriotism, sincerity and devotion.

Arlekar appealed to the young scientists and degree holders to become job givers instead of job seekers, for which they should move towards self-employment.