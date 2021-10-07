New Delhi: The Indian Railways has given jobs on compassionate grounds to over 2,800 people, who are next of kin of employees who died from Covid-19 while working during the pandemic since last year. The national transporter has lost around 3,256 railway officials of various ranks and departments to Covid-19 since March 2020. Among them, Mumbai-based Central Railway and Western Railway saw the maximum deaths at 743. As per sources, the Indian Railways is hoping to complete the compassionate employment drive by the end of this month.Also Read - IRCTC Plans Series Of 'Shri Ramayana Yatra Train Tours' to Promote Religious Tourism

Around 87 per cent of the family members got the railway jobs under compassionate grounds within four months. And, in most cases, it is the son or the wife who has taken up these jobs. However, in many other cases, the Railways have received requests that their employment is kept on hold till they complete their higher education in order to be eligible for higher profiles. Most of the jobs are in the Group D category.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Railways also approved a productivity-linked bonus equivalent to 78 days' wage to eligible non-gazetted Railway employees. The bonus for the financial year 2020-21 will benefit about 11.56 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said. An expenditure of nearly Rs 1,985 crore will be incurred on this.

The bonus is usually announced ahead of Dussehra and Puja festivities. The wage calculation ceiling prescribed for payment of PLB to the eligible non-gazetted railway employees is Rs 7000/- p.m. The maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee is Rs. 17,951 for 78 days. About 11.56 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees are likely to benefit from the decision.

Railway Board Chairman and COO Suneet Sharma, later at a press conference, said that the bonus will be disbursed as usual before Dussehra. He said that the payment of these bonuses, especially after a tough year that saw railwaymen battling against coronavirus and still reporting for duty, would encourage them to work harder.

Many rail employees reported to work despite the fear for their personal welfare. They were frontline workers. This payment of bonus will encourage them to work harder, said Sharma.

Last year, the Indian Railways had disbursed a bonus worth 78 days’ wages to its 11.58 lakh non-gazetted employees after Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet had approved disbursal of productivity and non-productivity-linked bonus for 2019-2020 to more than 30 lakh central government employees.