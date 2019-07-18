New Delhi: Sarvana Bhavan owner P Rajagopal, convicted in a murder case, died on Thursday morning after a heart attack. Rajagopal was put on a ventilator on Saturday night after a massive cardiac arrest.

Rajagopal had to surrender in court on July 9 in an ambulance wearing an oxygen mask. He had sought time citing his ill health but the court had not relented following which, he was taken into custody to serve his 15-year prison time.

Rajagopal was admitted to the Stanley hospital’s prison ward, said reports. But he suffered a heart attack there. His son Sarvanan had pleaded for him to be shifted to a private hospital. The court had granted permission to transfer Rajagopal to a private hospital.