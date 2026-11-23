Saryu-Kamala Express: PM Modi, Nepal’s Balendra Shah to launch direct Ayodhya-Janakpur train today; Check route, timings

PM Modi and Nepal PM Balendra Shah will virtually flag off the Saryu-Kamala Express on Monday, connecting Ayodhya with Janakpur Dham in Nepal. The 604-km weekly service will begin regular operations on November 28

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Saryu-Kamala Express: PM Modi, Nepal's Balendra Shah to launch direct Ayodhya-Janakpur train today; Check route, timings (PTI/ file)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah will jointly flag off the Saryu-Kamala Express on Monday, November 23. The new train service will directly connect Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal. The launch is part of Shah’s two-day state visit to India, which began on Sunday. The two leaders are also scheduled to hold bilateral talks in New Delhi on Monday. Discussions are expected to focus on strengthening cooperation between India and Nepal in areas such as energy, hydropower, railways, trade, infrastructure and connectivity.

The train launch is expected to be one of the key outcomes of Shah’s visit. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also join the virtual flag-off event from Ayodhya.

Saryu-Kamala Express: When will regular services begin?

The Saryu-Kamala Express will begin regular operations from November 28. It will cover around 604 kilometres between Ayodhya Cantt and Janakpur Dham in approximately 19 hours. The weekly train service will allow passengers to travel directly between the two cities without changing trains during the journey.

According to the announced timetable, the train will leave Ayodhya every Monday at 5.50 pm and reach Janakpur at 12.40 pm (Nepal time) on Tuesday.

For the return journey, it will depart from Janakpur every Saturday at 1.10 pm and arrive in Ayodhya at 8.10 am on Sunday.

Saryu-Kamala Express: Route and stoppages

The train will connect several important towns across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar before entering Nepal. Its route will include Mankapur, Basti, Gorakhpur, Narkatiaganj, Raxaul, Sitamarhi, Shisho, Madhubani and Jaynagar.

The train will run with 17 modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches. These will include eight AC coaches, seven sleeper coaches, one luggage and specially designed disabled-friendly coach, and one power car.

Ayodhya-Janakpur train to boost religious tourism

The direct rail service is expected to make travel easier for people visiting two important religious destinations associated with the Ramayana.

Ayodhya is widely regarded as the birthplace of Lord Ram, while Janakpur in Nepal is traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Goddess Sita. The two cities hold a special place in the religious and cultural traditions of India and Nepal.

The new train link is expected to strengthen the Ramayan Circuit by making it easier for devotees to visit both destinations. It could also give a boost to tourism, local businesses and employment opportunities in towns along the route, particularly in border areas.

Indian Railways approved the weekly service as part of efforts to improve cross-border connectivity and promote religious tourism between the two neighbouring countries.

India-Nepal talks: What is on the agenda?

Apart from the railway connection, energy, hydropower, infrastructure and trade are expected to be major subjects of discussion between Modi and Shah.

The two leaders are likely to review ongoing development projects and explore new areas of cooperation. Several projects in Nepal are also expected to be virtually inaugurated after their discussions. The two sides are likely to exchange agreements and other official documents covering different areas of bilateral cooperation.

According to reports, the discussions could also cover Nepal’s demand for additional air entry routes through Indian airspace, particularly through Mahendranagar and Bhairahawa. The issue has been a long-standing concern for Kathmandu.

The two countries are also looking at ways to increase investment and business opportunities. A Nepal-India Business Forum is expected to provide a platform for business representatives from both sides to explore potential partnerships.

Why are India-Nepal ties important?

India and Nepal share close historical, cultural, religious and economic ties. India is Nepal’s largest trade and transit partner and an important source of investment and development assistance. According to reports, India also receives around 80 per cent of Nepal’s total goods exports.

Cooperation in hydropower is another important part of the relationship, as Nepal has considerable potential to generate electricity from its rivers. India has been working with Nepal on power generation, transmission and cross-border electricity trade.

The two countries are also expected to discuss cooperation in disaster management and reconstruction. This comes after devastating floods in Nepal in August caused widespread damage to roads, bridges, power plants, homes and agricultural land.

Balendra Shah arrives in India for first bilateral overseas visit

Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah arrived in New Delhi on Sunday afternoon for his two-day state visit at the invitation of Narendra Modi. This is his first bilateral overseas visit since taking office in March 2026.

Shah was received at the airport by Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also met the visiting leader later in the evening.

After the meeting, Jaishankar shared a post on X, saying that India valued its special friendship with Nepal and that he looked forward to Shah’s engagements with Prime Minister Modi.

During his stay, Shah is also scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu. He is leading a 34-member official delegation, which includes Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle and Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal.