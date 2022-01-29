S.A.S. Nagar Constituency, Punjab: S.A.S. Nagar is an assembly constituency in Punjab which will cast its vote on February 20. The term of the current assembly elected in 2017 will expire in March. The elections will be held amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic and the rising cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant. Notably, along with the nationwide surge, Punjab is also seeing a jump in its daily cases of viral disease.In 2017, this constituency was won by the Indian National Congress. S.A.S. Nagar under S.A.S. Nagar district of Punjab State. In 2017, Balbir Singh Sidhu of Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Narinder Singh from Aam Aadmi Party with a margin of 27873 votes.Also Read - Zee Opinion Poll For Manipur Elections 2022: BJP to Gain 5% in Vote Share, Congress to Lose 5; Others May Get 29%

Here’s the complete schedule for Punjab Assembly Polls:

Issue of notification: January 21

Last date of notification: January 28

Scrutiny of nomination: January 29

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31

Date of poll: February 20

Counting of votes: March 10

2017 Punjab Assembly Election:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party government after 10 years. In a major highlight of the polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged as the second-largest as it won 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly.