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Sasaram-Patna passeanger train catches at Bihars Sasaram Railway Station, triggers panic among passengers

Sasaram-Patna passeanger train catches at Bihar’s Sasaram Railway Station, triggers panic among passengers

A massive fire was reported from a coach of a passenger train stationed at Bihar’s Sasaram Railway Station Monday.

Sasaram-Patna passenger train catches at Bihar’s Sasaram Railway Station, triggers panic among passengers

Sasaram-Patna Passenger Train Fire: Panic gripped passengers who were waiting for their trains at Bihar’s Sasaram railway station after a passenger train bound for Patna caught fire on Monday morning. In the video, a train coach can be seen engulfed in flames as personnel battled to control the furious blaze. Initial probe indicated that the blaze in a coach of Sasaram-Patna fast passenger train was caused by a suspected short circuit. The fire incident took place when the train was stationed at platform number 6. It was scheduled to depart at around 6 am.

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The fire was reported in an empty coach of the passenger train which was stationed at the Sasaram Railway Station. Railway officials and fire brigade personnel rushed to douse the fire, and after hours of effort, the blaze was extinguished.

The incident came a day after the Rajdhani Express caught fire when it was passing through Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district.

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According to Saraswati Chandra, Chief Public Relations Officer, East Central Railway, the fire incident took place at around 5.30 am on train number 53212. The train was stationed at platform number 6. Chandra said that the affected coach was empty when the train caught fire.

The blaze also damaged the SLR coach which was attached after the B-1 coach. However, no casualties have been reported.

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According to officials, the built-in safety systems functioned promptly and the train was automatically halted soon after the fire incident. In the video, a thick plume of smoke can be seen coming out of the coach. The flames also spread to some trees near the railway tracks.An

Inspector Railway Protection Force (RPF) told news agency ANIM that “This was the Sasaram-Patna Passenger train. A fire broke out in one of its coaches. That coach was empty. The cause of the fire is being investigated.”

On Friday, children and women were injured after a joyride at a ‘Disneyland fair’ collapsed in Bihar’s Sasaram.

The injured were rushed to a hospital for further treatment following the incident. Speaking to ANI, Dr Manish Kumar said that the injured were undergoing treatment at the hospital. The exact number of injured persons was not immediately known. Local authorities are expected to investigate the incident.

(With ANI Inputs)

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