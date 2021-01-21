New Delhi: Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala’s health condition deteriorated on Thursday after she tested positive for coronavirus. Doctors treating her said they have shifted her to a COVID-19 intensive care unit at the hospital. Earlier in the day, Director of the Bowring Hospital Dr Manoj Kumar HV had said that her health was normal and stable but she was supposed to undergo CT Scan and other tests. Also Read - PM Modi, CMs to Get Coronavirus Vaccine Shot in Phase 2; Netas Above 50 Next

The 63-year-old jailed aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had earlier tested negative for COVID-19. She was referred to another hospital for a CT Scan and other tests.

Serving her jail term at the Parappana Agrahara Prison in Bengaluru, she was admitted to the Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute, also known as Bowring Hospital with fever and breathlessness on Wednesday, a week before her release. She had complained of fever and breathlessness on Wednesday.

Sasikala’s oxygen saturation level was 80 (against the normal of 95 and above) on Wednesday evening when she was admitted to the hospital.

“She had breathlessness. Before that she had a fever. Accordingly, we gave her treatment. Now her oxygen saturation level is normal, which is 96. Her condition is stable now,” Kumar has said earlier.

The doctor said she has been sent to the Victoria Hospital for the CT Scan and once the tests are done, she will be brought back to the Bowring Hospital. Prior to it, she had undergone Rapid Antigen and RT-PCR tests which showed her COVID-19 reports negative.

Sasikala’s nephew and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary T T V Dhinakaran, who rushed to Bengaluru on learning about her illness, told reporters she was stable.

“I got the reliable information that her health is stable. Doctors are looking after her very well. Good care is given. They are monitoring her,” Dhinakaran said.

Sasikala, lodged at the Parappana Agrahara Prison here, was sentenced to four years imprisonment in February 2017 in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case. Her illness comes at a time when she is just six days away from her release from prison on January 27.