Satya Niketan building collapse: Cockroach Janata Party demands accountability and safety audit as 7 people dead

Cockroach Janta Party demands probe into PG mafia, safety audits and Rs 1 crore victim compensation following the tragic Satya Niketan building collapse.

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New Delhi: Rescue operations underway after a building collapsed near Shiv Mandir in Satya Niketan, Moti Bagh, in New Delhi on Sunday, September 6, 2026. Several people are feared trapped inside the collapsed structure. (Photo: IANS/Wasim Sarvar)

Satya Niketan building collapse: Following a tragic five-storey hostel collapse in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area that claimed five lives and left several trapped, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Sunday called for immediate political accountability and a comprehensive safety audit of all paying guest accommodations across the city. CJP founder and convenor Abhijeet Dipke condemned the government’s misplaced priorities, pointing out that students are routinely subjected to hazardous housing while state infrastructure and political establishments enjoy lavish spending and focused attention. Most importantly, the CJP has demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of those killed in the Satya Niketan collapse and Rs 20 lakh for those injured.

What has CJP said on Satya Niketan building collapse?

A CJP team led by its organisation co-in-charge and north zone lead Deepak Baliyan and national joint secretary Balakrishna Shukla reached the collapse site near Delhi University’s South Campus and joined residents and emergency personnel in the rescue efforts.

Dipke, in a post on X, questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over student safety, pointing out that Modi visited Delhi University a day earlier and invoked the term “dimagi naxal” in his political speech, but spoke little about the condition of educational infrastructure.

“Today, a hostel building in South Campus has collapsed, with students feared trapped under the debris. The number of casualties is still unknown,” Dipke said.

“How long must students be made to pay the price for failing infrastructure?” he asked, demanding safe classrooms, hostels, and basic dignity for students. Rescue operations were underway at the collapsed building, named Hostel Daze by its owners.

CJP volunteers at Satya Niketan building collapse site

The CJP said its volunteers would remain at the site to assist families and monitor the rescue operation until all students are accounted for. The outfit also demanded a swift inquiry into municipal oversight of student accommodations in the area and a safety audit of PG hostels across Delhi.

Also read: Satya Niketan building collapse: Delhi HC issues notice to Delhi govt, MCD and DU

The on-ground CJP team said that even before emergency services arrived, the residents had begun rescue efforts with bare hands. According to locals, the building had around 15 rooms, with two to three students staying in each, and construction or repair work was underway in the basement.

“While grand BJP Bhavans are being built across states, students are being forced to study and live in unsafe and inadequate infrastructure. This is not merely a question of buildings; it is about the future and safety of India’s young people,” Dipke said.

(With inputs from agencies)