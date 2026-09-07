Satya Niketan building collapse: Delhi HC issues notice to Delhi govt, MCD and DU

Pulling up authorities over unauthorized PG constructions, the Delhi High Court ordered intensified rescue efforts and demanded clarity from Delhi University on student hostel allocation.

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Satya Niketan PG Building Collapse LIVE

Satya Niketan building collapse: In a significant national development after a Paying Guest (PG) collapsed in the Satya Niketan area of Delhi collapsed on Sunday, the Delhi High Court (HC) has issued notice to Delhi government led by CM Rekha Gupta, MCD and the Delhi University (DU). As the rescue operations at the site of the Satya Niketan building collapse in south Delhi concluded on Monday after multiple agencies worked through the night to evacuate people trapped under the debris, the notice issued by the Delhi HC seeks separate response over the numbers of students who live in such PGs across the capital.

What Delhi High Court said on Satya Niketan building collapse?

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia admonished the Delhi government, remarking that such tragedies cannot recur in the national capital every second year, while directing officials to double down on rescue operations for those trapped under the debris.

Seeking accountability on student accommodation, the court also asked Delhi University to specify the proportion of admitted students provided with university hostel facilities. Appearing for the Centre, the MCD and the Delhi Police, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the court that all potential rescue measures were underway while emphasizing that the issue should not be sensationalized; however, the bench censured the authorities, questioning how such unauthorized PG accommodations continue to be constructed in violation of established safety norms.

Also read: Who is Hariram Gupta, owner of Satya Niketan PG where 7 students where killed in building collapse near DU colleges

According to Delhi Police, five people were rescued and rushed to nearby hospitals, while the death toll in the incident rose to seven. The injured have been identified as Asgar Ali, 30, Neeraj Bawa, 19, Aditya Kumar, 19, Nitish Chib, 19, and Md. Ayan, 18. Officials said all five are undergoing treatment, with three of them in critical condition.

Authorities said 12 people were admitted to hospitals following the collapse of the five-storey building, which was being used as a paying guest accommodation for students. Seven people, including an unidentified man, succumbed to their injuries.

Victims of Satya Niketan building collapse

The deceased were identified as Abhishek, 20, a resident of Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh, Yuvraj Soni, 20, of Durg in Chhattisgarh; Pawan, 17, from Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh, Arpit Jahaj, 19, of Dewas in Madhya Pradesh, Akshat Singh Yadav,18, of Katni in Madhya Pradesh; and Surinder Singh, 75, a labourer. The identity of one deceased person is yet to be established.

(With inputs from agencies)