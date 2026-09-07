Satya Niketan building collapse: Relief for students as DU VC asks colleges to expedite hostel projects after tragedy

In the wake of the fatal Satya Niketan PG collapse, the Delhi University Vice Chancellor has directed all colleges to fast-track pending hostel projects to address student housing shortages and safety concerns.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/satya-niketan-building-collapse-relief-for-students-as-du-vc-asks-colleges-to-expedite-hostel-projects-after-tragedy-8518986/ Copy

Building collapses in Delhi amid heavy rain, several people feared trapped under debris, rescue operation underway | ImageL ANI

Satya Niketan building collapse: In a matter of relief for the students of Delhi University, Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh on Monday asked college principals to review residential facilities for students and expedite ongoing hostel projects following the collapse of a multi-storey paying guest (PG) accommodation near South Campus that claimed the lives of seven students. Here are all the details you need to know about what the Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said on more hostel facility for students.

What Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said on hostel facility for students?

Singh convened a meeting of college principals to discuss the incident and observed a two-minute silence in memory of the deceased. The VC said the loss of students’ lives was a “massive blow” to the university and assured the affected families that the university stood ready to provide all possible assistance. He urged principals to explore the feasibility of constructing new hostels, assess available space and government schemes and prepare plans wherever possible.

Also read: Satya Niketan building collapse: Delhi HC issues notice to Delhi govt, MCD and DU

“Prof Yogesh Singh stated that the aim should be to provide residential facilities to the maximum number of students,” the university said in a statement.

The other student was injured and undergoing treatment at the AIIMS Trauma Centre, he said. Rubble from the Satya Niketan building collapse site was cleared on Monday, 27 hours after the rescue operation began, with no fresh casualties, officials said.

Rescue operations end in Satya Niketan building collapse

The operation concluded around 5.10 pm, following which all rescue units were withdrawn from the site, according to the Delhi Fire Service, a report by PTI news agency said.

Seven people were killed, and five others are undergoing treatment, after the five-storey building housing a boys’ paying guest accommodation near Delhi University’s South Campus collapsed around 1.30 pm on Sunday.

Twelve people were rescued from the debris and taken to hospitals, with three of the injured reported to be in critical condition. The building owner, Hariram Gupta, his wife Urmila, and son Mahesh, have been arrested, police said.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi suspended South Zone Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar and four engineers pending disciplinary proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies)