Satya Niketan PG building collapse update: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta orders magisterial probe, Abhijeet Dipke targets PM Modi

The AIIMS trauma centre received 10 patients, of whom four were brought dead, and one later succumbed to injuries. Three patients remain admitted and are undergoing treatment, while one underwent limb surgery and another was discharged after observation.

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Satya Niketan PG building collapse update

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered a magisterial probe into the Satya Niketan house collapse incident that claimed the lives of five DU students and injuries to several more. Earlier on Sunday, the chief minister visited the site, where a nearly 30-year-old five-storey building being used as a paying guest accommodation collapsed. She also met the injured admitted to the AIIMS trauma centre.

The hostel accommodated mainly students enrolled in Delhi University colleges across the road. “Following an on-site review and based on the preliminary assessment, Chief Minister has ordered a Magisterial Inquiry of the incident and FIR against the building owner,” Delhi CMO said in a post on X.

आर.के. पुरम की अत्यंत दुखद घटना में घायल छात्रों के उपचार और स्वास्थ्य स्थिति की जानकारी एम्स ट्रॉमा सेंटर में डॉक्टरों से ली। सभी छात्र एम्स के चिकित्सकों की देखरेख में हैं और उनका उपचार जारी है। डॉक्टरों की टीम को हर आवश्यक चिकित्सा सहायता सुनिश्चित करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं।… — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) September 6, 2026

The AIIMS trauma centre received 10 patients, of whom four were brought dead, and one later succumbed to injuries. Three patients remain admitted and are undergoing treatment, while one underwent limb surgery and another was discharged after observation.

A 19-year-old person was also brought to Safdarjung Hospital at 3.05 pm with minor injuries and was admitted for observation, officials said.

CJP demands accountability over South Delhi hostel collapse

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has demanded accountability and a safety audit of all paying guest (PG) hostels in Delhi after a five-storey hostel building collapsed in the city’s Satya Niketan area, leaving five dead and several trapped.

CJP founder and convenor Abhijeet Dipke criticised the government’s priorities over educational infrastructure, saying students were being forced to live and study in unsafe conditions even as political establishments received attention and resources. A CJP team led by its organisation co-in-charge and north zone lead Deepak Baliyan and national joint secretary Balakrishna Shukla reached the collapse site near Delhi University’s South Campus and joined residents and emergency personnel in the rescue efforts.

Dipke, in a post on X, questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over student safety, pointing out that Modi visited Delhi University a day earlier and invoked the term “dimagi naxal” in his political speech, but spoke little about the condition of educational infrastructure.

Yesterday, the PM visited DU, gave a political speech and even invoked the term “Dimagi Naxal,” while speaking very little about the state of our educational infrastructure. Today, a hostel building in South Campus has collapsed, with students feared trapped under the debris.… — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) September 6, 2026

“Today, a hostel building in South Campus has collapsed, with students feared trapped under the debris. The number of casualties is still unknown,” Dipke said.

“How long must students be made to pay the price for failing infrastructure?” he asked, demanding safe classrooms, hostels, and basic dignity for students.

“Adivasi students are dying in tribal belts due to a lack of care and support, and even students studying in the national capital are not safe,” Dipke said.

“Is that really too much to ask?” he said, asking whether the prime minister would visit DU again and explain how the collapse happened.