LIVE

Satya Niketan PG Building Collapse LIVE: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta arrives at site; NDRF deploys dog squad

The building, which housed a boys' paying guest accommodation near Delhi University's South Campus, collapsed around 1.30 pm on Sunday while repair work was underway.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/satya-niketan-pg-building-live-delhi-chief-minister-rekha-gupta-ndrf-aiims-delhi-university-south-campus-mcd-kapil-mishra-fire-services-disaster-reponse-8518463/ Copy

Satya Niketan PG Building Collapse LIVE

New Delhi: The death toll in the building collapse in southwest Delhi’s Satya Niketan area climbed to six on Monday, with rescue and search operations for survivors entering the second day. In its statement, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has said that 11 patients were received at the JPN Apex Trauma Centre (AIIMS) following the Satya Niketan building collapse. The building, which housed a boys’ paying guest accommodation near Delhi University’s South Campus, collapsed around 1.30 pm on Sunday while repair work was underway.

“Out of the 11 patients, five were brought dead, while one patient who was in critical condition later succumbed to his injuries; three patients have been admitted and are being treated. One patient underwent limb surgery. One patient had sustained a minor injury and was discharged after observation,” the statement read.

Multiple agencies, including the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, National Disaster Response Force and Delhi Disaster Management Authority, have been carrying out rescue operations through the night. “One more person was rescued during the night but was brought dead, taking the toll to six,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said.

Satya Niketan PG Building Collapse LIVE: