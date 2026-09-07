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Satya Niketan PG Building Collapse LIVE: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta arrives at site; NDRF deploys dog squad

The building, which housed a boys' paying guest accommodation near Delhi University's South Campus, collapsed around 1.30 pm on Sunday while repair work was underway.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Updated: September 7, 2026 10:51 AM IST
Satya Niketan PG Building Collapse LIVE: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta arrives at site; NDRF deploys dog squad
Satya Niketan PG Building Collapse LIVE

New Delhi: The death toll in the building collapse in southwest Delhi’s Satya Niketan area climbed to six on Monday, with rescue and search operations for survivors entering the second day. In its statement, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has said that 11 patients were received at the JPN Apex Trauma Centre (AIIMS) following the Satya Niketan building collapse. The building, which housed a boys’ paying guest accommodation near Delhi University’s South Campus, collapsed around 1.30 pm on Sunday while repair work was underway.

“Out of the 11 patients, five were brought dead, while one patient who was in critical condition later succumbed to his injuries; three patients have been admitted and are being treated. One patient underwent limb surgery. One patient had sustained a minor injury and was discharged after observation,” the statement read.

Read more: Satya Niketan PG building collapse update: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta orders magisterial probe, Abhijeet Dipke targets PM Modi

Multiple agencies, including the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, National Disaster Response Force and Delhi Disaster Management Authority, have been carrying out rescue operations through the night. “One more person was rescued during the night but was brought dead, taking the toll to six,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said.

Satya Niketan PG Building Collapse LIVE:

Follow updates here:

  • Sep 7, 2026 10:51 AM IST

    Satya Niketan PG Building Collapse LIVE: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inspects the collapse site to monitor the rescue operation.

  • Sep 7, 2026 10:36 AM IST

    Satya Niketan PG Building Collapse LIVE: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on Monday ordered strict action following the Satya Niketan building collapse that claimed six lives.

  • Sep 7, 2026 10:24 AM IST

    Satya Niketan PG Building Collapse LIVE: The ABVP demanded the resignation of the MCD commissioner, alleging negligence and lapses in ensuring safety compliance at paying guest accommodations in student-dominated areas.

  • Sep 7, 2026 10:23 AM IST

    Satya Niketan PG Building Collapse LIVE: Students share key updates.

  • Sep 7, 2026 10:09 AM IST

    Satya Niketan PG Building Collapse LIVE: Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident, and Delhi Police have registered an FIR against the building owner.

  • Sep 7, 2026 9:52 AM IST

    Satya Niketan PG Building Collapse LIVE: Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta is now at the site. Rescue teams are continuing search operations at the site for the second straight day on Monday. Police personnel and a dog squad have been deployed at the site.

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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