Satya Niketan PG collapse: Building owner Hariram, wife sent to 14-day custody; FIR alleges construction of unauthorised floors

The incident has prompted the Delhi government to turn its attention to unauthorised construction, particularly additional floors in buildings being used as student accommodation.

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A rescue operation that continued for nearly 27 hours at a five-storey paying guest (PG) accommodation in Delhi’s Satya Niketan ended on Monday with seven people dead and five others injured. While the rescue effort has concluded, serious questions over building safety, construction practices and regulatory oversight remain.

The building, located near Delhi University’s South Campus, collapsed at around 1:30 pm on Sunday while repair work was being carried out. Several students and workers were trapped beneath the rubble, prompting a prolonged rescue operation.

The investigation into the incident moved forward on Monday night when three members of a family accused in the case were brought before a court.

Hariram Gupta, his wife Urmila Gupta and their son Mahesh Gupta were arrested in connection with the building collapse. The court sent Hariram and Urmila to 14 days of judicial custody, while Mahesh was remanded to police custody for two days.

Authorities have also suspended five officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) following the incident.

The Delhi High Court has ordered a high-level inquiry to examine the role of civic authorities and determine whether lapses in inspection or enforcement contributed to the tragedy.

FIR alleges illegal construction led to collapse

The Delhi Police FIR has blamed illegal construction and the addition of multiple unauthorised floors for the collapse. According to the FIR, building owner Hariram Bansal and his brother allegedly added four illegal floors to the nearly five-decade-old structure despite being aware that its foundation might not be able to withstand the extra weight.

The FIR alleges that the owners added four floors primarily to earn more rental income, putting additional pressure on the old structure.

Police have also said that further construction work was underway when the building collapsed. The FIR states that the combined weight of the unauthorised floors and ongoing construction allegedly exceeded the structure’s load-bearing capacity.

The investigation will now focus on the construction history of the building, the permissions obtained, the condition of its foundation and whether safety norms were violated.

The collapse took place at around 1:30 pm on Sunday while renovation work was being carried out on the ground floor of the PG accommodation, known as Hostel Daze.

Seven killed in the collapse

Police said the building was located in a densely packed neighbourhood where several structures are closely built, with poor ventilation and cramped living spaces.

Rescuers recovered seven bodies from beneath the debris. Five of those killed were students — Abhishek Kumar, 20, Yuvraj Soni, 20, Pawan Kumar, 17, Arpit Jahaj, 18, and Akshat Singh.

Two workers, 75-year-old Surinder Singh and 30-year-old Pawan Lal Kori, also died in the collapse.

Five students — Asgar Ali, 30, Neeraj Bawan, 19, Aditya Kumar, 19, Nitish Chib, 19, and Mohammad Ayan, 18 — sustained injuries and were rescued from the site.

Crackdown on unauthorised floors

The incident has prompted the Delhi government to turn its attention to unauthorised construction, particularly additional floors in buildings being used as student accommodation.

The government has directed officials to take action against unauthorised fifth floors. Lieutenant Governor has also ordered structural safety audits and inspection drives in areas with a large concentration of PG accommodations.

The measures are aimed at identifying buildings that may pose a risk to students and other occupants before another tragedy occurs.

Student safety becomes major concern

The collapse has also renewed concerns over the safety and affordability of accommodation available to students in the national capital.

Student organisations have called for stronger safety checks and better enforcement of building norms, while also stressing the need for affordable housing options for students.