Satya Niketan Tragedy: Collapsed building was 40-50 years old, Delhi Police files FIR

Delhi Police said the Satya Niketan building was around 40 to 50 years old and was undergoing repair work when it collapsed. The police have now decided to file an FIR over the incident.

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Drone view of the building collapse site in Satya Niketan of Delhi's South-West district, in New Delhi on Sunday. ANI

The structure that collapsed in the national capital’s Satya Niketan area was around 40 to 50 years old and had a basement along with five floors above it, Delhi Police said on Sunday. One person was killed in the incident.

“From the local enquiry, it came to knowledge that this was a 40–50-year-old building, comprising a basement and five upper floors, and it was used as a PG accommodation. Repair work was underway in the basement when the incident occurred,” the Delhi Police said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police filed a First Information Report (FIR) agaisnt the owner, Anand Bansal. Bansal is a Gurugram resident.

According to police, repair work was being carried out in the basement at the time of the collapse. The building was being used as a boys’ PG named ‘Hostel Daze’. The police have said they will register an FIR over the incident.

Amit Shah speaks to Delhi CM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and other senior officials after a five-storey building near Delhi University’s south campus collapsed, leaving one dead and several trapped in the rubble.

In a message posted on X, Shah said he was deeply distressed by the building collapse at Satya Niketan in Delhi. “Spoke with the chief minister, commissioner of police, Delhi, and the director general, NDRF, and assessed the situation on the ground,” he said. Shah said the local administration and the NDRF are conducting intensive rescue operations in close coordination.

Deeply distressed by the collapse of a building at Satya Niketan in Delhi. Spoke with the Chief Minister, Commissioner of Police, Delhi, and the Director General, NDRF, and assessed the situation on the ground. The local administration and the NDRF are conducting intensive rescue… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 6, 2026

“The injured are being provided with all necessary medical assistance. Praying for the speedy recovery of all those injured,” he said. The 50-year-old building housing a boys’ hostel collapsed in a congested bylane in Satya Niketan near DU’s south campus on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Six people have been pulled out of the debris so far, of whom one was brought dead to the hospital and five others rescued alive, police said. Locals claimed that around 40 to 50 people were still trapped under the debris of the building, which comprised a basement and five upper floors.