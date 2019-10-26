New Delhi: Incumbent Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik on Saturday met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the PM’s official residence. A picture of PM Modi and Malik was tweeted on the official Twitter handle of the Prime Minister’s Office (@PMOIndia)

Shri Satya Pal Malik called on PM @narendramodi. pic.twitter.com/bwFbWx3H4l — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 26, 2019

It must be noted that the meeting took place just a day after Satya Pal Malik was appointed as the governor of Goa. Meanwhile, Girish Chandra Murmu was appointed as J&K’s lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir and RK Mathur as the lieutenant governor of Ladakh on Friday, i.e., October 25.

It must be noted that the abrogation of Article 370 will come into effect on October 31, when Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will become two separate Union territories. These two UTs will then be governed by the appointed lieutenant governors.