New Delhi: India on Wednesday welcomed the verdict by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the high-profile Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

In a huge win for India, the world court today stayed the execution of former Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav and affirmed his right to consular access. It slammed Pakistan for breaching obligations incumbent upon it under Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.

“Court finds that Pakistan deprived India of the right to communicate with and have access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, to visit him in detention and to arrange for his legal representation, and thereby breached obligations incumbent upon it under Vienna Convention on Consular Relations,” the court said in its verdict.

Jadhav, 49, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by the Pakistani military court on charges of “espionage and terrorism” after a closed trial in April 2017. His sentencing evoked a sharp reaction in India.

The verdict in the high-profile case comes nearly five months after a 15-member bench of ICJ led by Judge Yusuf had reserved its decision on February 21 after hearing oral submissions by India and Pakistan. The proceedings of the case took two years and two months to complete.

Here is what country’s top politicians have to say:

PM Narendra Modi

“We welcome today’s verdict in the ICJ. Truth & justice have prevailed. Congratulations to ICJ for a verdict based on extensive study of facts. I’m sure Jadhav will get justice. Our Govt will always work for safety & welfare of every Indian.”

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

“Heartened by the #KulbhushanVerdict. At last, justice has prevailed. All of India joins his family in their joy!”

Rajnath Singh

“The ICJ’s verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav is a big victory for India. The ICJ directing Pakistan to grant consular access to Jadhav and asking them to review the conviction and the sentence is a welcome decision.

“It is also a big win for PM Sh.@narendramodi’s diplomatic initiative.”

MEA

Raveesh Kumar said, “We welcome the justice delivered just now by ICJ in Hague, in the favour of India. The court by a vote of 15-1 has upheld India’s claim that Pakistan is in violation of the Vienna Convention on several counts.”

We appreciate direction by ICJ that Pakistan should review & reconsider conviction & sentence given to Jadhav by Pakistani military court. We note that the Court has directed that Pakistan is under an obligation to inform Jadhav without further delay of his rights & to provide Indian consular officers access to him in accordance with Vienna Convention. We expect Pakistan to implement directive immediately. This judgement validates India’s position on the case. We’ll continue to work vigorously for Jadhav’s early release & return to India.”

Sushma Swaraj

“I wholeheartedly welcome the verdict of International Court of Justice in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav. It is a great victory for India. I thank Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for our initiative to take Jadhav’s case before the International Court of Justice.

S Jaishankar

“Spoken to #Kulbhushan’s family. Applaud their courage. Satyameva Jayate.”