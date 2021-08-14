New Delhi: Twitter on Saturday unlocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s account a week after temporarily suspending it, along with all other accounts linked to Congress. The move, however, comes not before the principal opposition party accused it of bias. “This is the win of the people of India,” said Rohan Gupta, Chairman of Congress’ Social Media Department.Also Read - NCPCR Summons Facebook Official Over Rahul Gandhi's Instagram Post Disclosing Identity of Minor Rape Victim's Kin

Celebrating the restoration, Congress tweeted a one-liner "Satyameva Jayate" from its official Twitter account.

Satyameva Jayate — Congress (@INCIndia) August 14, 2021

Also Read - Child Rights Body Demands Instagram to Suspend Rahul Gandhi's Profile As Delhi Rape Post Still Visible

Gandhi’s account was temporarily suspended last week after he tweeted pictures with the family of a nine-year-old victim of alleged rape and murder in Northwest Delhi, allegedly revealing their identity. Twitter deemed it a violation of its rules.

Twitter accounts of some of the party leaders who had shared the same pictures have also been restored, official sources told PTI.

The former Congress chief had made a strong outburst on Friday accusing Twitter of “interfering in the national political process” and said shutting down of his handle amounted to an “attack on the country’s democratic structure”.

Gandhi, in a YouTube video statement titled “Twitter’s dangerous game”, alleged that it was not a neutral and objective platform and was “beholden to the government. Questioning Twitter’s action, Gandhi had said the company was denying millions of his followers the right to an opinion, which was unfair.

“It’s obvious now that Twitter is actually not a neutral, objective platform. It is a biased platform. It’s something that listens to what the government of the day says,” Gandhi had alleged.

In the wake of the friction with the Congress, Twitter has transferred its India head Manish Maheshwari, against whom an FIR was registered in Uttar Pradesh in connection with a probe related to a video of an alleged hate crime, to the US.

While the company did not specify any reason for the change, it said Maheshwari will move to the US as Senior Director (Revenue Strategy and Operations) and focus on new markets in his new role.