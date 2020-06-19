New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain, who tested positive for COVID-19 or coronavirus has been shifted to Max Hospital in national capital Saket area, where he will be administered plasma therapy for the deadly virus. Also Read - Bengaluru Containment Zones List: COVID-19 Hotspots Rise to 191 | Details Here

Till now, Jain was undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital. However, his condition worsened earlier in the day, following which he was put on oxygen support. Also Read - COVID-19: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Put on Oxygen Support as Condition Deteriorates, Amit Shah 'Prays' For Speedy Recovery

Speaking to reporters, Delhi CM Kejriwal said that Jain’s latest CT scan report showed that the pneumonia patches in his lungs have increased. “He experienced increased giddiness and tiredness today. The advice of doctors will be followed”, he added. Also Read - Rajya Sabha Election 2020: Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA, Corona Positive, Casts His Vote

Meanwhile, taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wished speedy recovery to the AAP leader .

“Praying for the speedy recovery of Shri Satyendra Jain, Health Minister of Delhi who is battling with COVID-19 infection”, Shah tweeted.

Notably, Jain was tested twice this week after he developed symptoms of coronavirus, including high fever and breathing difficulty. He tested positive the second time on Wednesday.

Yesterday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took over the charge of health, PWD, power and other departments held by his cabinet colleague.

Earlier on Friday, another Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi Marlena tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in quarantine in her house.