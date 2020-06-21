New Delhi: After being administered plasma therapy, the health condition of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has improved significantly, and he will be shifted to the general ward by Monday, his office said in a statement. Also Read - Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain Out of COVID-19 Fever, Responding to Plasma Therapy

It was also updated that his fever has subsided and oxygen level has also improved to a great extent.

As per earlier updates from the Max Hospital, the Delhi minister is still in the ICU even though he is responding well to the plasma therapy and his body temperature has also come down.

However, he will be kept under observation for the next 24 hours. If he doesn’t develop respiratory trouble or fever again, he may be shifted out of the intensive care unit on Monday. Jain was on oxygen support on Saturday, though his health parameters began to improve.

The health condition of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has improved after being administered plasma therapy. His fever has subsided and oxygen level has improved. Doctors say that he can be shifted to the general ward by tomorrow: Office of Delhi Health Minister (file pic) pic.twitter.com/LYf0v17Zgm — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

The health of the 55-year-old AAP leader deteriorated after he developed pneumonia during treatment for coronavirus at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital. He was then shifted to the Max Hospital in Saket.

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti earlier tweeted that Jain’s health was stable. “Just spoke to the hospital and was relieved to know that the Delhi Health Minister and my close colleague Satyendar Jain ji is stable now. Wish him quick recovery,” he said.

Jain was tested twice this week after he developed symptoms of coronavirus, including high fever and breathing difficulty. He tested positive the second time on Wednesday.

Apart from Jain, AAP MLA Atishi, Delhi government adviser Abhinandita Mathur and AAP media panellist Akshay Marathe have also tested positive for coronavirus and are in quarantine at the moment.