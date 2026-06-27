Savarkar Sea Link to Bandra Fort in just 10 minutes – All you need to know about Mumbai’s new Rs 1,722 crore connector road

The Maharashtra government has approved an ambitious Rs 1,722 crore road connector project connecting the Swatantryaveer Savarkar Sea Link to Bandra Fort, giving a major boost to Mumbai's connectivity.

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Savarkar Sea Link to Bandra Fort in just 10 minutes – All you need to know about Mumbai's new Rs 1,722 crore connector road | Image: AI

Savarkar Sea Link to Bandra Fort in Just 10 Minutes: When it comes to traffic in India, Mumbai tops the list. The city is notorious for its long queues of vehicles and traffic snarls. To address this, the administration is continuously upgrading roads. In a major boost to connectivity, the Maharashtra government has given the green light to a Rs 1,722 crore road connector project that is going to link the Swatantryaveer Savarkar Sea Link with Bandra Fort.

Travel Time to Be Cut to Just 10 Minutes

Once completed, the Savarkar Sea Link to Bandra Fort connector road will slash the travel time to just 10 minutes on the heavily congested corridor. Currently, it takes 20–45 minutes to travel along the route. This will come as much-needed relief to lakhs of daily commuters.

The Rs 1,722 crore project received final approval during a high-level committee chaired by Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday. It focuses on integrating two major sea bridges, easing bottlenecks on the western corridor. The connecting road is expected to improve overall traffic flow in the city significantly.

The project is part of modernising Mumbai’s infrastructure and reducing residents’ daily commute struggles.

Mumbai’s New Connector Project: Length, Development Plan

The proposed connector road, which is going to connect Swatantryaveer Savarkar Sea Link with Bandra Fort, will be 3.55 km. It will be developed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). The corporation will manage the construction and execution.

A Major Traffic Relief

Once completed, the connector road is likely to reduce traffic congestion on the busy western corridor. At present, the route is always busy and commuters often face long delays due to heavy congestion. With the new 3.55-km connector road, traffic flow is expected to become smoother.

Improved Connectivity Across Key Routes

The connector road will directly connect the Savarkar Sea Link to Bandra Fort, the two major sea bridge systems in Mumbai. This development is expected to offer a faster and more efficient route for daily commuters.