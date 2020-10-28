Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Addressing a gathering in Darbhanga on the first day of voting in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a resolve to defeat the ‘jungle raj’ in the state by voting for the party that has brought employment and development instead of corruption in the state. Also Read - Munger: 'Who Gave Police Permission to Act Like General Dyer,' Asks Tejashwi Yadav

The Prime Minister slammed the former Lalu Prasad Yadav government for conducting fraud against farmers in the name of farm laws, not creating jobs and "looting" Bihar instead of developing it.

"People of Bihar have taken a resolve to again defeat those who brought 'jungle raj' in the state, those who looted Bihar. These are the people under whose government crime was rampant in the state," PM Modi said in a sharp attack against the RJD.