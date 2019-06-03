New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday yet again raised questions over EVMs and said a fact-finding committee should be constituted to find out the details of voting machines. She also attacked BJP and claimed that the saffron party is manufacturing fake news to ‘malign the image of the state (Bengal)’.

“BJP is trying to spread fake news about West Bengal. TMC will campaign from door to door. Save democracy, we don’t want EVMs (Electronic Voting Machine), return to the ballot. There should be a fact-finding committee on EVMs,” Mamata told reporters after a meeting with TMC’s Member of Legislative Assemblys (MLAs), Member of Parliament (MPs) and Ministers.

The TMC supremo also urged opposition parties to unitedly demand the return of ballot papers for polls. “I will ask all the 23 political parties in the opposition to come together and demand the return of ballot papers. Even a country like the US has banned EVMs,” she added.

Speaking over the controversy, surrounding ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chant, Mamata asserted,”In Uttar Pradesh, they say ‘Jai Sia Ram’. Now they have modified the slogan by omitting Sita. Let them they what they wish to. I had clarified my points in my Facebook post.”

On Sunday, in a Facebook post, Banerjee had clarified that she had no issues regarding any particular slogan being used in political rallies or events of a party. She had also alleged that the BJP was mixing religion with politics by repeatedly using the ‘Jai Sri Ram’ slogan.

“I have no problem, regarding any particular slogan of political parties in their rallies, and for their party purpose. Every political party has their own slogan. My party has ‘Jai Hind, Vande Mataram’. The Left has ‘Inquilab Zindabad’. Others have different slogans. We respect each other,” the TMC supremo had said.

On Thursday, Banerjee was greeted by the slogans in Barrackpore, where TMC candidate Dinesh Trivedi was defeated by BJP’s Arjun Singh in the Lok Sabha polls. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Banerjee can be seen getting out of her car and trying to confront the sloganeers, calling them criminals and outsiders.

“This is a deliberate attempt to sell hatred ideology through vandalism and violence, which we must oppose together,” she wrote in the post. Banerjee also alleged that the “misconceived” strategy of the BJP was impacting West Bengal in a negative way.

(With agency inputs)