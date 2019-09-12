New Delhi: Triggering yet another controversy with India on the Kashmir issue, Islamic preacher Zakir Naik on Wednesday condemned the Modi government’s decision on scrapping Article 370 and said that the abrogation has led to “another Palestine in the making”.

“The Kashmir crisis is another Palestine in the making. There are all the tell-tale signs of the Kashmir crisis being an act of hatred by the right-wing extremist BJP government,” Naik said in a statement appealing to the Muslim community.

The Islamic preacher slammed the Centre’s action saying that Kashmir was “singled out” despite the fact that several other states enjoy a similar special status, as did J&K under Article 370 and Article 35a.

“Stripping it of its autonomy and clamping down on the freedom of Kashmiris by pumping in a million armed personnel, was an act of war by the BJP government against the biggest Muslim community in the country. This, however, is only the start and we need to put a stop to it before it gets any worse,” he said.

Highlighting the growing friendship between PM Modi and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the controversial preacher said, “I won’t be surprised if Israel is giving tutorials to India on Kashmir.”

Zakir Naik also alleged that many politicians and activists have been detained “randomly” and unlawfully in the former state of Jammu and Kashmir, where they are being tortured for hours. He further claimed of having reports of detainees being beaten with sticks and rods and electrocuted for hours at a stretch.

Last month, Naik landed in a fresh controversy in Malaysia after he said that Malaysia’s Hindus were more loyal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi than Malay PM. It was over this statement that the ministers demanded action against Naik.

Zakir Naik is wanted in India for his alleged links with terror activities and money laundering. India has been pressing for negotiations with the international police organisation Interpol to get a Red Corner Notice issued against the controversial preacher.