New Delhi: ‘Save me, I don’t want to die. But make sure they are not spared. They must hang.’ The Unnao rape victim who passed away at Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital on Friday night said this to her brother. “I assured her that no one will be spared,” the brother told media persons earlier in the day, as reported.

On December 5, the woman was admitted to a Lucknow hospital with 90 per cent burns. Later she was airlifted to Delhi and admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital in extremely critical condition. The Delhi Traffic Police had provided a “green corridor” for hindrance-free movement of the ambulance carrying her from the airport to the hospital.

Another innnocent life lost to rape. Extremely Saddened to hear about the demise of the Unnao Rape Victim. My heartfelt condolences. May she rest in Peace. We need to ensure she gets justice as well as all other rape victims…enough is enough…. — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) December 6, 2019

As the UP govt goes to sleep another of 'India's daughter' succumbs to a system that failed to protect her#Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze in Unnao and airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital yesterday, died at 11:40 pm. RIP you brave girl. You fought hard. — All India Mahila Congress (@MahilaCongress) December 6, 2019

The 23-year-old rape survivor was on her way to a court in Rae Bareli when was set on fire by five men outside the Sindupur village in Unnao district. Within hours, all the five men involved in the attack were arrested.

The prime accused has been identified as Shubham Trivedi. In her statement, the woman alleged that Shivam and Shubham Trivedi had abducted and raped her in December 2018. She had filed a case against the two in March this year. Shubham was arrested but secured bail in November. Immediately after securing bail, Shubham started following and threatening her.