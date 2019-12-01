New Delhi: Four days after the gruesome murder of the Hyderabad veterinarian sent shock waves across the country, Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday in a series of tweets urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a special session of the parliament on the issue and take appropriate action as soon as possible.

“And the perpetrators have been nabbed. But I wonder how we can offer solace to the grieving family seeking justice for #PriyankaReddy. Justice delayed is justice denied sir. As the Parliament is in session, I urge you to take up the issue for a day-long discussion on priority,” he urged PM Modi in a series of tweets.

He also asked all to save the country from the beasts who cause social unrest by committing crimes such as rape and murder.

“Let us act swiftly to save our nation from these beasts who seem not to fear law of the land. @narendramodi Ji, I appeal to you on behalf of millions of citizens who’re aggrieved yet feel helpless and want us lawmakers to raise up to the occasion and deliver expeditious justice,” he further added.

He also appealed to the PM and lawmakers to amend the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC) so that criminals can get punishment without delay. He also said that time has come to amend the archaic portions of Acts and Laws.

“Amend the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC) so that anyone who commits such a heinous act of violence on our women and children is given capital punishment without delay and no option for review. Time has come to amend archaic portions of our Acts & Laws sir,” he added.

He also reminded a number of events of rape and murder which still have not gone from the memory of people.

“Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji, 7 years after Nirbhaya’s ghastly rape and murder; the convicts are still not hung! A 9-month child is raped recently, lower court ordered capital punishment; HC revised it to life imprisonment! A young veterinarian is barbarically murdered in Hyderabad,” he said.

The appeal from the Telangana minister comes a day after a court in Ranga Reddy area in Telangana sent four persons, who are accused in the rape and murder case of a woman veterinary doctor, to 14-day judicial remand.

The development comes after locals held a protest demanding the arrest of the accused and threw slippers on the police personnel after they were stopped from entering Shadnagar police station, where the accused were kept. In the wake of the incident, massive protests erupted on Saturday morning at a number of places across the state.

As per updates, the four accused have been identified as Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu.

Meanwhile, a team from the National Commission for Women along with Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy also met the family of the victim.

The incident came to limelight when the burnt body of the veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar outskirts in the Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district.