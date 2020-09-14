Continuing with his attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the BJP government’s handling of coronavirus, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said people of India will have to be ‘atmanibhar‘ (self-reliant) and ‘save their own lives because PM is busy with a peacock.’ Also Read - Sonia Gandhi, Son Rahul to Miss Monsoon Session of Parliament For Few Days

In a tweet written in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi attacked the Prime Minister over the surge in cases as well as an unplanned lockdown, calling it ‘gift of one man’s ego.’

“India’s coronavirus cases will cross 50 lakh this week and active cases will cross 10 lakh. Unplanned lockdown was the gift of one man’s ego, which led to the spread of coronavirus across the country. Modi government said “be self-reliant (atmanirbhar)”… which meant “save your own lives” because the Prime Minister is busy with peacock,” tweeted the Congress MP.

कोरोना संक्रमण के आँकड़े इस हफ़्ते 50 लाख और ऐक्टिव केस 10 लाख पार हो जाएँगे। अनियोजित लॉकडाउन एक व्यक्ति के अहंकार की देन है जिससे कोरोना देशभर में फैल गया। मोदी सरकार ने कहा आत्मनिर्भर बनिए यानि अपनी जान ख़ुद ही बचा लीजिए क्योंकि PM मोर के साथ व्यस्त हैं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 14, 2020

Gandhi was referring to the viral video, which PM Modi had recently shared on his social media handles. In the 1.47-minute-long video, the PM could be seen taking a brisk walk inside his garden and feeding peacocks at his official residence at Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. With a poem written in Hindi, the PM had posted the video and called it ‘precious moments’.

Rahul’s tweet came hours after India’s COVID-19 case tally crossed 48 lakh on Monday with 92,071 new infections being reported in a day.

Meanwhile, he will not be able to attend the crucial monsoon session of Parliament for some days as he left for abroad with mother Sonia Gandhi for her annual medical treatment on Saturday. He is likely to return to India and attend the Parliament session in the next couple of days