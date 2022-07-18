New Delhi: Savitri Jindal, who chairs the Jindal group, whose interests include steel, power, cement and infrastructure, saw her fortune rise by USD12 billion in just 2 years. According to the reports, her net worth tripled more than 3 times in these last 2 years from USD 4.8 billion in 2022 to USD 17.7 billion in 2022.Also Read - Delhi Jal Board Blames Haryana Govt For Dipping Levels of Yamuna River; Urges Urgent Release of Delhi’s Share of Water

This was after it witnessed a dip of 50% in 2019 and 2020. From USD 8.8 billion in 2018, her net worth dropped to USD 5.9 billion in 2019 and USD 4.8 in 2020.

It was in the year 2021 when Savitri Jindal entered 10 top clubs when her net worth touched USD 18 billion. According to the Forbes, she has been considered the richest Indian woman for the past few years.

Savitri Jindal: Interesting Facts About India’s Richest Woman

Savitri Jindal took over the business at the age of 55 when her husband, Om Prakash Jindal, the founder of the Jindal Group, died in a helicopter crash in 2005.

She also joined active politics during the same period

Savitri became a billionaire at a stage of life when most people plan to retire.

She was born on March 20, 1950 and grew up in Assam’s Tinsukia town.

She got married to OP Jindal in 1970. They have 9 children together.

Savitri Jindal is now taking the Jindal Group to prominence and even helping the common man in every possible way. OP Jindal, founder of the Jindal Group, a steel and power conglomerate, was a minister in the Haryana Government and a member of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha from Hisar constituency.