New Delhi: In a quizzical tone, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the diaspora in Bangkok whether they know what latest step the Indian government has taken to curb terrorism, the audience cheered and offered a standing ovation to the Prime Minister. “When you do something right, you get applause from everywhere. The same is happening here,” said PM Modi.

“Thank you for the standing ovation. This honour is for India, its Parliament and the MPs,” the PM said.

PM Modi is on a three-day visit in Thailand on the first day of which he addressed the diaspora in an event named ‘Sawasdee Modi’. The name may remind one of Howdy, Modi. ‘Sawasdee’ is an address in Thailand, almost like Swasti in Sanskrit, said Modi hammering home the close ties the two countries have been sharing for a thousand of year. “The relationship is not political. It is a spiritual, historical and mythological connection,” he added.

Extending the NRIs to visit Kartarpur, PM Modi said, “Textile was one of the connecting points between India and Thailand. Tourism will be added to that. There is a Buddha circuit too,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s engagements on the first day include his address to the Indian community living in the country and the release of a commemorative coin marking the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, as well as the release of a Thai translation of Tamil classic Tirukkural, according to the ministry of external affairs release.

On November 3, Modi will co-chair the 16th ASEAN-India summit with Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, on whose invitation he is visiting the country.

The Prime Minister will attend a special lunch hosted by the Thai Prime Minister for the leaders of the East Asian countries participating in the summit.

This summit is taking place in the backdrop of China’s aggression in the disputed South China Sea and in the Indo-Pacific region. A senior Indian official was quoted by news agency PTI as saying, “Shoring up India’s trade and security ties with ASEAN will be a top priority for India during the India-ASEAN summit.” Some of the dialogue partners of the annual ASEAN summit are India, US, Japan, Russia and China. The summit comprises 10 member countries namely Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia.