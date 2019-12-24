New Delhi: Political strategist Prashant Kishor, who recently slammed the Congress for not being on the streets against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), on Tuesday ‘advised’ the party to officially announced that it won’t implement the equally contentious National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the states where it is in power.

Additionally, he thanked the party for finally joining the citizens’ movement against the twin moves. The Congress had on Monday organised a ‘Satyagraha For Unity’ against both CAA and NRC.

On Tuesday, a day after Congress’ ‘satyagraha’, Kishor tweeted: “Thanks Rahul Gandhi for joining citizens’ movement against CAA and NRC. But as you know beyond public protests we also need states to say NO to NRC to stop it. We hope you will impress upon the Congress to officially announce that there will be no NRC in Congress-ruled states.”

“Rather than trying to inform me what Congress CMs have said please share the official statement of the Congress President announcing that there will NO NRC in Congress-ruled states. I am sorry voting against CAB didn’t stop it, states saying NO to NRC will. So don’t get confused,” he added.

Thanks @rahulgandhi for joining citizens’ movement against #CAA_NRC. But as you know beyond public protests we also need states to say NO to #NRC to stop it. We hope you will impress upon the CP to OFFICIALLY announce that there will be #No_NRC in the #Congress ruled states. 🙏🏼 — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) December 24, 2019

Prashant Kishor, a vice-president of the Janata Dal (United), has been one of the most vocal political voices against the CAA and NRC. He had publically voiced his dissent against the JD(U) helping the ruling BJP pass the CAB (which became CAA after President Ram Nath Kovind’s assent) in Parliament and even offered to resign from JD(U), an offer rejected by Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar.

Since then, however, Nitish has become one of a number of Chief Ministers to have announced that NRC won’t be implemented in their state.