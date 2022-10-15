Mumbai: The State Bank of India Headquarter in Mumbai has received two threat calls over the past two days. The caller, who claimed he was calling from Pakistan, threatened to kidnap SBI Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara if a loan of Rs. 10 lakh was not sanctioned to him within the next seven days. The caller introduced himself as MD Jia-Ul-Alim and demanded a loan from the bank. He went a step ahead and warned the Bank staffs of blowing up the office along with kidnapping and even killing the Bank chairmen if his demand was not met.Also Read - Flipkart Diwali Sale: Get 75% Discount on Latest Home & Kitchen Appliances; Bank Offers And More Details Here

According to reports, a call was received on October 13 at around 11 am on the land line of SBI’s Nariman Point office, where the unknown person threatened the chairman. A similar call was received a day before on Wednesday. Also Read - SBI Festive Offer: Bank Announces Cheaper Home Loans Till Jan 2023, But Here's A Catch

“An unidentified person called up on the landline of the Nariman Point branch of SBI on October 13 at around 11 am and threatened. The caller called himself as MD Jia-Ul-Alim and said that he is speaking from Pakistan and that if he is not granted a loan at the earliest, he will kidnap the chairman of SBI and kill him. He also threatened to blow up the SBI office,” said a Mumbai Police official. Also Read - Government Jobs: UPSC Invites Applications For Posts Of Prosecutor, Asst Professor And Others; Last Date 13 October

The Marine Drive Police station has received a complaint by Ajay Shrivastav, the assistant general manager (security) at SBI in this regard and an FIR under section 506(2) of IPC has been registered.

Threat call was made from West Bengal

Later, the police traced threat caller and informed that he made the call from West Bengal. “We have traced the call to West Bengal and soon a team will visit the state and try to locate the caller. When we inquired with the bank, nobody with the caller’s name had even applied for a loan there,” said a police officer.

The police authority has informed that the investigation has begun and the accused will be caught soon.

It is noteworthy to mention that this comes months after the city police helpline number received WhatsApp messages on 26/11-like terror attacks in the city.

State Bank of India is the country’s largest Public Sector Bank which has marked its presence in abroad as well. With its headquarter in Mumbai, Maharashtra, the bank currently enjoys 49th position in the list of world’s largest banks.