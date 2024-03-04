SBI Urges Supreme Court To Extend Deadline For Providing Info On Eloctoral Bonds To EC

SBI has requested the Supreme Court to extend the deadline until June 30 for providing information on eloctoral bonds to the EC.

Breaking News: The State Bank of India has urged the Supreme Court of India to extend the deadline for furnishing the required information on electoral bonds to the Election Commission until June 30.

Notably, the Supreme Court struck down the electoral bond scheme last month and asked the state bank to provide information regarding the same to the Election Commission by March 6. Keeping in mind the nearing deadline, the SBI has requested an extension.

