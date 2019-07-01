New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned for July 16 a bunch of plea challenging the implementation of Constitution Amendment that gives 10% reservation in jobs and education for economically weaker section of the general category.

On July 16, a bench headed by Justice S A Bobde will start hearing arguments to decide whether an interim order should be passed to stay the implementation of the Constitution Amendment of 10% reservation to the economically weaker section of the general category.

Earlier, the bench was told that the Railways has already advertised for jobs based on the government’s decision to grant 10 per cent reservation to which it said, “We can say that appointments made will be subject to the outcome of this matter.”

The apex court had earlier refused to stay the Centre’s decision to grant 10 per cent quota in jobs and admissions to poor candidates in the general category However, the court had agreed to examine the validity of the law and issued a notice to the Centre on the pleas.

One of the petitioners has sought quashing of the Constitution (103 Amendment) Act, 2019, saying economic criterion cannot be the sole basis for reservation. The petitioner has said the bill violates the basic feature of the Constitution as reservation on economic grounds cannot be limited to the general category and the overall 50 per cent ceiling limit cannot be breached.

The Centre has come out with the constitutional amendment bill giving quota benefits to the poor among general category candidates. It was cleared in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha in January this year and has been signed by President Ram Nath Kovind.

The quota will be over and above the existing 50 per cent reservation to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes.