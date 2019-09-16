New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed senior Congress leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad to visit Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag and Jammu, according to news agency ANI.

“He (Ghulam Nabi Azad) will not make any speeches or hold any public rally as per his own submissions,” Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi told news agency ANI. Speaking in the Supreme Court, Gogoi made it clear that, “If requirement arises, I may visit Jammu and Kashmir.”

This SC ruling came after Ghulam Nabi Azad had filed a plea seeking permission to visit his home and enquire about his family members’ well being. Earlier, after the revocation of Article 370, Ghulam Nabi Azad had attempted to visit Jammu and Kashmir. However, the airport authorities had then denied him permission to travel.