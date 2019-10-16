New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to produce orders related to the shutdown and detentions in Jammu and Kashmir, Bar and Bench reported.

The bench comprising of Justices NV Ramana with R Subhash Reddy and BR Gavai was hearing a petition filed by Kashmir Times Editor Anuradha Bhasin. She has challenged the media and communications curbs in the Valley.

The bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta the reason behind the orders concerning the imposition of restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir not being placed on record.

To which Mehta replied, “The situation on the ground is changing gradually. The petitioner has now expanded the scope of the prayer to seek production of the orders also.”

However, Advocate Vrinda Grover, representing the Kashmir Times editor, said that the petitioner seeks production of these orders. The court agreed to the Grover here.

Solicitor General Mehta, then, said, “We will place on record these orders but nobody can seek an appeal on executive orders concerning the national security, especially not the petitioners.”

The bench then asked the Centre to file an affidavit mentioning the reasons for not placing any order on record.

The matter will next be heard on October 25.

Jammu and Kashmir has been under a strict communication blockade to prevent violent protests from breaking out in the wake of against the abrogation of Article 370, which provided the special status to the region. Governor Satyapal Malik has, time and again, defended the blockade, saying that the safety and well-being of the people was more important than ‘anything else.’

The government, however, has started working on restoring peace and normalcy in the Valley, as a part of which, days before lifting the curbs on postpaid mobile connections, it had released some leaders who were under house arrest since early August. More are likely to be released in the coming days depending on the ground situation.

Besides this, the Valley has also been reopened for the tourists.