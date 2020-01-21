New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that Parliament should rethink whether Speaker should have the power to decide disqualification of legislators.

The top court-bench headed by Justice Rohinton F Nariman asked Parliament to ponder on the powers rested with the Speaker in deciding disqualification petitions.

The apex court went on to pitch for an alternative method, like some independent mechanism, to look into such cases.

The suggestion for devising an independent mechanism to deal with disqualification pleas against lawmakers came in a judgment by which the top court asked the Manipur Assembly Speaker to decide within four weeks the plea of a Congress leader seeking disqualification of BJP lawmaker and Manipur Forest Minister Th Shyamkumar.

Further, in the same case, the top court asked the Manipur Speaker to take a decision on disqualification of T Shyamkumar within four weeks’ time.

The bench had granted liberty to Congress MLA Fajur Rahim and K Meghachandra to approach it again if the Assembly Speaker fails to take a decision within four weeks on their plea seeking disqualification of the BJP minister.

The BJP minister had won the assembly election on a Congress ticket and later joined the BJP and became a minister. This led to the filing of the plea seeking his disqualification.