SC Criticises Gujarat High Court’s ‘Lackadaisical Attitude’ For Delaying Rape Victim’s Abortion Plea, Says ‘Valuable Time Lost’

A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan noted that there should be a sense of urgency in such cases and not a "lackadaisical attitude" of treating the matter as any normal case and just adjourning it.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Saturday expressed displeasure over the Gujarat High Court adjourning a rape victim’s plea for a medical termination of her 26-week pregnancy, and said “valuable time” has been lost during the pendency of the matter. A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan noted that there should be a sense of urgency in such cases and not a “lackadaisical attitude” of treating the matter as any normal case and just adjourning it.

“Why was the matter stood over to August 23? How can the Court say that report comes in August 10 and then listed 13 days later? How much valuable time was lost? … There has to be a sense of urgency in such cases and not have lackadaisical attitude in these cases,” Justice Nagarathna remarked according to Bar & Bench.

“Strangely the High Court listed the case 12 days later (after medical report) on August 23, losing sight of the fact that every day, delay was crucial and great significance. We may say that the instant case the petitioner has sought for termination of pregnancy and she was 26 weeks pregnant when she approached the Court. So, valuable time was lost from August 8 to the next listing date,” the order said.

Supreme Court sought Gujarat Govt’s response

The top court sought the response of the Gujarat government in the matter and ordered a fresh medical examination of the rape survivor, before posting the case for further hearing on Monday.

“Since valuable time is lost, a fresh report may be sought from the medical board, Bharauch. We direct the petitioner to appear before KMCRI hospital for being examined once again and latest status report may be submitted before this court by Sunday evening 6 PM. The same shall be put up before this court on Monday,” the order said.

