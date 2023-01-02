live

SC Demonetisation Judgment Today LIVE: Top Court To Rule On Validity Of 2016 Note Ban Decision

SC Demonetisation Judgment LIVE: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates on the SC verdict on demonetisation.

Supreme Court’s constitution bench verdict on demonetisation today. Stay tuned.

SC Demonetisation Judgment LIVE: The Supreme Court will give its verdict today on the petitions challenging the centre’s decision of November 2016 to ban currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denominations. Fifty-eight petitions were filed in the Supreme Court challenging the notes ban. A five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict today. The bench reserved its verdict on December 7 after hearing elaborate arguments from the government and the petitioners who have contended that the demonetisation decision was arbitrary, unconstitutional and contrary to the powers and procedure prescribed under the Reserve Bank of India Act.

Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates on the SC verdict on demonetisation.

Load More