SC Demonetisation Judgment Today LIVE: Top Court To Rule On Validity Of 2016 Note Ban Decision

Updated: January 2, 2023 9:08 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Anurag Kumar

SC Demonetisation Judgment LIVE: The Supreme Court will give its verdict today on the petitions challenging the centre’s decision of November 2016 to ban currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denominations. Fifty-eight petitions were filed in the Supreme Court challenging the notes ban. A five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict today. The bench reserved its verdict on December 7 after hearing elaborate arguments from the government and the petitioners who have contended that the demonetisation decision was arbitrary, unconstitutional and contrary to the powers and procedure prescribed under the Reserve Bank of India Act.

Live Updates

  • 9:24 AM IST

    What RBI Said On Note Ban Decision

    The RBI did mention “temporary hardships” following demonetisation in its submissions, however, the apex bank defended the Centre’s decision by saying that such a decision is needed for the process of nation-building.

  • 9:19 AM IST

    Opposition Targets Government On Note Ban Decision

    The opposition has targeted the Centre over its 2016 note ban decision by deeming it a “failure”. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Six years after the ‘masterstroke’ the cash available in public is 72 per cent higher than that in 2016. PM (Narendra Modi) is yet to acknowledge this epic failure that led to the fall of economy.”
  • 9:16 AM IST

    What Petitioners Are saying

    The petitioners have countered the government’s narrative by arguing that the government cannot initiate any proposal relating to legal tender. This can happen only on the recommendation of the RBI’s central board.

  • 9:14 AM IST

    Government Defends Note Ban, Says Court cannot Decide On This Matter

    The government has argued that the court cannot decide a matter when no tangible relief can be granted. It would be like “putting the clock back” or “unscrambling a scrambled egg”, the centre said.

Published Date: January 2, 2023 9:08 AM IST

